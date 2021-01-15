Left Menu
Development News Edition

The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- The China International Import Expo CIIE, the worlds largest import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2021.Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits offered by the expo.

PTI | Shanghai | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:27 IST
The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2021.

Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits offered by the expo. With its growing exhibition space and influence, the CIIE is becoming a must-attend event for international businesses every November.

For companies in the field of intelligent industry and information technology that are looking to tap into the huge Chinese market, the expo is a prime opportunity you cannot afford to miss out on.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the third CIIE attracted more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions, and had an exhibition area of more than 70,000 square meters.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the area welcomed many newcomers last year, including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in the United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth to display its new technologies and products.

Epson and Konica Minolta made their debuts at the third CIIE. Leading brands in the electric industry including GE, Hitachi, Siemens, and Schneider Electric also showed up at the expo.

Famous engineering machinery makers including Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo, and top-ranking printing technology brands including Epson, Brother and Canon were also among the exhibitors.

The exhibition area also featured the Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Subsection, which focused on key fields such as water saving, new energy, resource recycling and environmental protection.

A new special subsection for integrated circuit exhibitors will debut at this year's CIIE, the CIIE Bureau recently announced.

Along with the newly added subsection, a special committee for the integrated circuit industry will also be established to serve as an advisory body, a move aligned with the expo's aim to become more specialized in different industries.

Previously, the CIIE established a special committee on industrial digital transformation, which is committed to integrating the whole industrial chain of industrial digital transformation and offering advanced digital transformation solutions to enterprises in the field of industrial production to help them increase efficiency and improve quality.

In short, participating in the CIIE provides a prime gateway into understanding and benefiting from China's market of 1.4 billion people.

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Sign up before January 31, 2021, to enjoy the early-bird offer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420882/CIIE.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

OneWeb secures funding from SoftBank, Hughes Network Systems; total funding reaches USD 1.4 bn

Bharti Global and the UK government-led OneWeb on Friday said it has secured additional funding from SoftBank Group and Hughes Network Systems, taking the total funding for the broadband satellite communications company to USD 1.4 billion o...

Armed struggle in Balochistan inspired by Pakistan's decades-old colonial rule, says activist

A Baloch political activist and writer said that the contemporary armed and political struggle in Balochistan is strongly inspired by the consequences of 70 years of Pakistans indirect and direct colonial rule. Qambar Malik Baloch, Informat...

Hong Kong censorship debate grows as internet firm says can block "illegal acts"

The company which approves internet domains in Hong Kong said it will now reject any sites that could incite illegal acts, raising new concerns about freedoms after Beijings imposition of a national security law on the Chinese-ruled city la...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities over a British court case, the airline said on Friday, adding that it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021