CAS reviews Army Day Parade at Cariappa Parade Ground Delhi Cantonment

The celebrations commenced with a wreath-laying ceremony at National War Memorial where CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs paid homage to the Martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:41 IST
The Army Day parade was commanded by Maj Gen Alok Kaker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)

Indian Army celebrated its 73rd Army Day today. Every year Indian Army celebrates 15th January as 'Army Day' to commemorate the day when General (later Field Marshal) KM Carriappa took over the command of Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army post Independence.

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the Army Day Parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment and awarded 15 Sena Medals (including five posthumously) for individual acts of Gallantry and 23 COAS Unit Citations for commendable performance of their respective units. The Army Day parade was commanded by Maj Gen Alok Kaker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area. The leading contingent of the parade was formed of the recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees. This was followed by army contingents which included T-90 tank BHISHMA, infantry combat vehicle BMP II, BRAHMOS missile system, PINAKA Multiple Launch Rocket System, upgraded SCHILKA Gun System, Bridge Layer Tank, international sports awardees and seven marching contingents including mounted horse cavalry.

The Indian Army also carried out a live demonstration of Drone Swarming capability using 75 indigenously designed and developed drones which executed an array of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled simulated offensive missions and close support tasks.

(With Inputs from PIB)

