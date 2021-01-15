Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Police seizes over 30 kg opium, banned drugs; five held

Haryana Police on Friday said that in separate incidents they have seized 30.34 kilograms of Opium, 53,200 tablets falling under the category of banned drugs along with 384 bottles of country-made liquor from Karnal and Sirsa districts.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:38 IST
Haryana Police seizes over 30 kg opium, banned drugs; five held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Police on Friday said that in separate incidents they have seized 30.34 kilograms of Opium, 53,200 tablets falling under the category of banned drugs along with 384 bottles of country-made liquor from Karnal and Sirsa districts. The police have also arrested five accused in this connection.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed on Friday that in the first incident, a Special Task Force team during checking near Andhera village in Karnal had intercepted a truck. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 30 kg and 340 grams of Opium. Police have also recovered Rs 8 lakh cash from the cabin of the truck. The arrested accused have been identified as Darshan Singh and Devender Singh alias Vicky, both residents of district Patiala, Punjab.

Initial probe revealed that the accused used to bring drugs from Guwahati at cheaper rates and supply it to other states at higher prices. In another crackdown, a team of Anti Narcotic Cell during night patrolling had spotted four suspects near a motor-cart, who tried to run away after seeing the police team. Three of them were apprehended, while one accused managed to escape taking advantage of the night time. When searched, 53,200 prohibited tablets and 384 bottles of country-made liquor were recovered.

The arrested accused in the second case have been identified as Bittu, Kamaldeep and Ranjit Singh; all belonging to Sirsa. "Cases have been registered against all the accused and further probe is underway," said Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man involved in robbery held after gunfight in UP's Greater Noida

A man, who was allegedly involved in robbing cash from two petrol pump employees last week in Greater Noida, was held on Friday after a gunfight with the police, officials said. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg in the gunfigh...

Lack of case diary extends comedian's bail hearing in MP HC

The hearing on the bail petitionof comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested after a BJP leaders sonalleged that he had made objectionable comments on Hindu godsand goddesses during a stand-up act, in Madhya Pradesh HighCourt was extended on Frida...

EU suspends Ethiopian budget support over Tigray crisis

The European Union has suspended budget support for Ethiopia worth 88 million euros 107 million until humanitarian agencies are granted access to people in need of aid in the northern Tigray region. In a blog post published on Friday, the E...

Canadian cases of COVID-19 set to continue growing rapidly, say health officials

Canadian cases of COVID-19 are set to continue growing rapidly, driven higher by a spike in the populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, health officials said in a long-range forecast released on Friday.The forecast said that by Jan 24 the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021