Delhi government issues order to reduce COVID beds in private hospitals

Delhi government on Friday issued orders for reducing the number of COVID beds and COVID ICU beds in 45 private hospitals in the national capital said 70 private hospitals having a bed capacity of up to 100 beds or less will have an option of reserving such beds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 23:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government on Friday issued orders for reducing the number of COVID beds and COVID ICU beds in 45 private hospitals in the national capital said 70 private hospitals having a bed capacity of up to 100 beds or less will have an option of reserving such beds. The order said keeping in view the low occupancy of COVID beds/COVID ICU beds in private hospitals, it was decided in a review meeting to further reduce COVID beds from existing 30 per cent of the total bed capacity to 15 per cent and COVID ICU beds from existing 40 per cent of total ICU bed capacity to 25 per cent "or at least twice the number of occupancy of COVID beds and COVID ICU beds as on January 15 whichever is higher" in 45 private hospitals having a total bed capacity of more than 100 beds and providing COVID related treatment.

The order said it was also decided that the keepers of 70 private hospitals having bed capacity of up to 100 beds or less shall have an option of reserving COVID beds and COVID ICU beds in their respective hospitals. However, in case there are COVID-19 patients already admitted in such hospitals, they shall reserve at least twice the number of occupied COVID beds and COVID ICU beds till the time such patients are discharged or there is no COVID patient admitted in the concerned hospital, the order said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

