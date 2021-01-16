To popularise solar energy, Bengal allows net metering for individual households

In a bid to popularise solarenergy in the state, the West Bengal government has allowednet metering for individual household rooftop solar panelsstarting from 1 KW, an official said.

Earlier institutional, commercial, industrial andcooperative housing were only allowed the benefit of netmetering and that too for 5 KW capacity onward.

The West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission inits recent amendments to the Cogeneration and ElectricityGeneration from Renewable Sources Regulations 2013 had allowednet metering for individual households from 1 KW but hadrestricted it to 5 KW, a top official told PTI.

''To boost renewable energy use, we have allowed net-metering of solar power installation from 1 KW to 5 KW. Nowthere is no restriction and anyone can install rooftop solarpanel. Earlier regulations did not allow net metering forcommon households,'' a WBERC official said.

However, a consumer cannot install solar panels morethan its own load. That means if a household has an existingelectricity load of 2 KW then his installation cannot behigher than 2 KW even if he has space and interest, a WBERCofficial said.

The net metering concept allows to set-off the numberof units produced from the total consumption and the consumerpays electricity charges of only what he had derived from thegrid or distribution company.

The regulation allows set-off of up to 90 per cent ofhis solar power generation for any month The new amendment mandates ''gross metering'' facilitiesfor solar system installation capacities above 5 KW.

The commercial benefit for a consumer is far less incase of gross-metering compared to net-metering thus makingadoption less commercially attractive.

The Union Power ministry in its model regulation hadprovided gross metering over 10 KW solar installations, theofficial added.

