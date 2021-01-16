Left Menu
J-K: Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh completed, traffic to resume by evening

The construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been completed in 60 hours.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:44 IST
Visual of the construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been completed in 60 hours. A trial run was carried out successfully on Saturday and traffic will be able to run on it by evening, said Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

According to an official release, BRO Officials said the 120-feet long bridge can carry 40 tons of weight. Brigadier IK Jaggi, Chief Engineer project Beacon of BRO, who monitored the construction of the bridge said that BRO put men and machinery working day and night despite cold winter.

"We have accomplished the completion of the vital bridge in just 60 hours. Traffic can run on it as the trial run was successful today. By today evening, traffic will resume on it," he added. The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for more than a week as the bridge at Kela Morh was blocked after one of its passways was damaged due to a landslide.

Following the damage, BRO started an immediate restoration operation of the bridge by constructing Bailey Bridge to immediately restore the traffic on the national highway. (ANI)

