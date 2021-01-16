52 participants injured in Madurai's Jallikattu event

14 people among 52 who suffered injuries during the Jallikattu festival at Alanganallur in Madurai on Saturday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, were admitted to Hospital for treatment. "650 people and 800 cows participated in this traditional sport. Kannan, a participant caught 12 bull and won the competition," said Alanganallur's jallikattu committee members.

A car was gifted to Kannan on behalf of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, they added. In 2014, Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals filed a plea but it was lifted in 2017 after protests from the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the event is a crucial part of their culture.

Jallikattu, a centuries-old sport is celebrated in the second week of January, during Pongal. Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. To mark the festival, the Pongal sweet dish is prepared and is first offered to the Gods and Goddesses followed by, sometimes, an offering to cows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)