Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:33 IST
Representative image

Union Home MinisterAmit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was thebiggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that thethree central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in theirearnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increasedthe budget for the farm sector and also the minimum supportprice on various crops, he said.

''I want to say that if there is any big priority of theNarendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,''he said at a event in Kerakalmatti village in this district inKarnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone andinauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group,headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani,Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of thecentral government for the welfare of the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in thestate too has not left any stone unturned to work for thewelfare of farmers, the Home Minister said.

Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take upmeasures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers andPradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme amongothers, he said, it was because the party's intentions werenot right.

''The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicatedto farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government hasbrought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed...

I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer's income willincrease multifold due to them,'' he said.

His remarks came amid the continuing agitation byfarmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders ofDelhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produceat one place and can get access to global and Indian marketsfor their crops, he added.

Shah also said that none had the courage to abrogate theprovisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in thepast 70 years.

''You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019 heended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connectedit with India permanently. Today elections have also happenedthere peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood andKashmir has become ours permanently,'' he added.

