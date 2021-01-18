Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gap between recoveries, Covid active cases now over 1 crore

India achieved a significant feat as the total COVID-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:43 IST
Gap between recoveries, Covid active cases now over 1 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India achieved a significant feat as the total COVID-19 recovered cases leapt over the active caseload by more than one crore on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342 while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012 today.

"The gap between the two has progressively grown to touch 1,00,03,330. The total recovered cases are nearly 50 times the active cases in the country," the ministry said. India's recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent.

14,457 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours is 13,788. India reported 145 casualties due to COVID-19, the lowest in approximately eight months.

"15 States have contributed 0 deaths, 13 States have contributed between 1 to 5 daily deaths, 4 States have contributed 5 to 10 deaths, 1 State has contributed 10 to 20 deaths and more than 20 States have contributed 2 deaths," the health ministry said. 71.70 per cent of the new recovered cases are from seven States and Union Territories.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 4,408 newly recovered cases in a single day. 2,342 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, followed by 855 in Karnataka. 76.17 per cent of the new cases are from six States and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 5,005. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,081 and 745 new cases, respectively.

Seven States and Union Territories have reported 83.45 per cent of the total fatalities that happened in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 50 deaths. Kerala saw a fatality count of 21 while West Bengal reported 12 new deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine manufacturing is lumpy, supply not as good as hoped, UK says

Britains vaccine rollout is limited by a lumpy manufacturing process with production changes by Pfizer and a delay by AstraZeneca that could lead to brief supply disruption, Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday. The Unit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares sink as virus fears offset recovery hopes

Global stock markets sank on Monday as soaring COVID-19 cases offset investor hopes of a quick economic recovery, while the Chinese economy posted a better-than-expected rebound in the fourth quarter of 2020.European stocks as measured by t...

Samsung heir Lee returns to familiar prison after ruling

After a judge handed down a 30-month sentence for bribery and other charges, Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee returned to the same prison where he spent a year in 2017-2018. The imprisonment of the leader of a global tech giant ...

China reports more than 100 new COVID cases as New Year holiday exodus looms

China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, with rising infections in the northeast fuelling concerns of another national wave when hundreds of millions travel for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday. Tough...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021