Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar: WCD Ministry sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress

Sakhi, a one-stop centre to help women in distress, set up in Bemina area of Srinagar, opened on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:16 IST
Srinagar: WCD Ministry sets up one-stop centre to help women in distress
One-stop centre, Sakhi in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sakhi, a one-stop centre to help women in distress, set up in Bemina area of Srinagar, opened on Monday. The centre, an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been set up in association with the district administration.

Centre Head Administrator, Bisma told ANI, "This scheme by the Ministry will surely help women who are battling with any form of violence. At the centre, we provide medical help, psychological help, police help or any other legal help free of cost to women who are facing or have faced any form of violence." "This scheme was started by the Ministry in 2015. It has finally been implemented in Srinagar now," she added.

"Violence can be of several types. It can be domestic violence, sexual harassment, being stalked upon, receiving obscene calls among others. Thus, we work at ground level. We take help from Anganwadi workers. They not only inform people about this centre but also help them reach out to us," she further said. Junaid Alam, the relative of a victim said, "This centre is definitely going to be beneficial for women. Many women feel scared to come out and report such cases. Every facility at this centre is free. No money is required at this centre."

The one-stop centre is a completely centrally sponsored scheme under the Nirbhaya Fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Udaan inks pan-India distribution partnership with hummel

Business-to-business B2B e-commerce platform Udaan on Monday said it has signed a pan-India distribution partnership with Danish sportstyle brand, hummel.As part of this partnership, hummel will leverage Udaans vast distribution network to ...

Man arrested for running network of fictitious firms to help businesses evade GST: Officials

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a multi-layered network of fictitious firms for generating fake input tax credit ITC worth crores of rupees to help businesses evade GST, according to an official statement on Monday.The Central...

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation: IAF spokesperson.

Flypast at Republic Day parade will culminate with Rafale aircraft flying in vertical Charlie formation IAF spokesperson....

Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx to accelerate international offering

Health-tech startup Cure.fit on Monday said it has acquired California-based fitness company Onyx.The company, however, did not disclose the value of the deal.Cure.fits acquisition of Onyx is a step towards improving its computer vision tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021