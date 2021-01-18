Just a few people disagreeing: Union minister on farm protests

Union minister DharmendraPradhan on Monday said the protests against the Centre's farmlaws were just a few people in disagreement, and added thatthe changes allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere liketraders.

Speaking to reporters in Betul, the Union minister forpetroleum and gas also took a swipe at protesters claiming itwas difficult to make those understand who wanted to remainasleep.

''The disagreement of a few people cannot be called afarmers agitation. Is it there in Betul? MP agricultureminister Kamal Patel has shared his experiences with me. Weare talking in a straight manner and are able to put forth ourviews in villages,'' he said.

He said the new farm laws allowed cultivators to selltheir produce anywhere ''just like a trader can sell hisclothes in any market in the country''.

When queried on whether the Centre was not being ableto make the protesters understand its viewpoint, Pradhan said,''We are trying to make them understand. But in a democracy, itis a little difficult to make those understand who want toremain asleep,'' he said.

Asked about fuel price hikes, the minister said theywould increase and decrease as per the market system.

''The world is facing a slowdown due to the coronavirusoutbreak. We import crude worth Rs 7-8 lakh crore. When pricesincrease, it pinches us, but when they come down, we pass iton to customers,'' he added.

Pradhan inaugurated a biogas plant in the BharatBharti residential school premises here and said farmers ofBetul could be role models for their counterparts across thecountry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)