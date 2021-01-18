Complaint moved in court seeking action against makers of Tandav

Left Menu
A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi Court seeking action against the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer web series 'Tandav'.

18-01-2021
A criminal complaint has been filed before a Delhi Court seeking action against the makers of Saif Ali Khan starrer web series 'Tandav'. The criminal complaint filed under Section 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) seeks summoning, commencing of trial under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and punishing of the accused persons, alleging that the web series is provoking communal disharmony and is hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on January 23. Complaint Vishnu Gupta, founder of Hindu Sena through a complaint stated that the director, writer, actors, and others have targeted the Government of India and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

"The Tandav web series has without any legal justification shown the police doing illegal encounters of Muslims under the Government of Uttar Pradesh with the mala-fide and criminal intention to defame the Government of Uttar Pradesh and create an atmosphere of hatred between Muslims and Hindus," the complaint said. Complaint copy has mentioned the names of Ali Abbas Zafar (Director), Aparna Purohit (Head, India Amazon original contents), Himanshu Krishna Mehra (Producer), Gaurav Solanki (Writer), and actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Gauhar Khan as accused.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series Zafar, producer Mehra, writer Solanki and others, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series 'Tandav', sources had said on Sunday.

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. (ANI)

