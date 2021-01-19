Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress party handled Ram Mandir funds when it was in power, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Monday responded to the questions raised by MP Digvijaya Singh on the previous donations made to the temple, saying that those funds were managed by the Congress party itself.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:47 IST
Congress party handled Ram Mandir funds when it was in power, says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trustee
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshwar Chaupal on Monday responded to the questions raised by MP Digvijaya Singh on the previous donations made to the temple, saying that those funds were managed by the Congress party itself. "Congress party was in power at that time when a ban was imposed on Ram Mandir. All the funds were acquired by their government, and all the charge was given to the commissioner who also worked under them. Those who have handed us over the trust can open and check it," said Chaupal.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has asked the Vishva Hindu Parishad to make public the details of funds collected earlier for the Ram Janambhoomi. He has also donated Rs 1,11,111 to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. While talking to the media, Kameshwar Chaupal said that the donation campaign for the Ram Mandir will commence from January 14 and go on till February 27 throughout the country.

"We cannot tell the entire cost required to build the temple but it will also have a museum so that people can visit and learn about Lord Ram," he added. Chaupal also said that around 10,000 devotees visit the place everyday and it is expected that the number will shoot up to one lakh once the temple is constructed.

"State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda will be assisting us in collecting the donors' money. People making donations will also get income tax exemption," Chaupal added. SRK (Shree Ramkrishna) Diamond head Govind Dholakiya has decided to donate 11 crore rupees for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya as they worship Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, and it is on their names that their company has been named.

He said that the temple will be made according to the original design. It will be constructed by only stone and the work will be completed within 36-40 months. The religious gurus and saints will decide as to what will be made on which floor of the proposed three-storey Ram Mandir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...

Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020

New Delhi India, January 19 ANIPRNewswire Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles EVs, Prakriti E-Mobility co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021