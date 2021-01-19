Left Menu
Development News Edition

44 booked for rape, molestation of 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Malappuram

Thirty-two cases have been registered against 44 men on charges of rape and molestation of a 17-year-old girl in the Pandikkad region of Malappuram district, police said on Monday.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:11 IST
44 booked for rape, molestation of 17-year-old girl in Kerala's Malappuram
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-two cases have been registered against 44 men on charges of rape and molestation of a 17-year-old girl in the Pandikkad region of Malappuram district, police said on Monday. 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far, Pandikad police said.

The survivor is currently in the protection of the state government's Child Welfare Committee. Deputy Superintendent of Police PP Shams said that the victim was sexually abused in 2016 and again in 2017. He added that this is the third time she has faced sexual abuse.

"The victim had given 164 statements before the magistrate that she was sexually abused for the third time. She was sexually abused in 2016 and 2017 since she was 13 years old. After the incident, she was at Nirbhaya shelter home. Later, she was sent to her relatives where she faced sexual assault the third time," Shams told reporters here. "There are a total of 44 suspects. Seven cases are grave. All the suspects in the grave crimes have been arrested. In the remaining cases, that were recently reported, suspects are yet to be arrested. We have arrested a total of 20 persons," he added.

Shajesh Basker, a member of the Child Welfare Committee said that they are monitoring police investigation in the case. "Many people from a particular area were involved in this case. We suspect any personal revenge or vested interests were behind it. Now the child is in our protection. No one can influence or threaten her. Further proceedings will be completely in accordance with the law. We are monitoring police investigation too,' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...

Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

Masks off the minute you step inside. Bars packed and pulsing like its 2019. Social media stars waving bottles of champagne. DJs spinning party tunes through multi-hour brunches.Since becoming one of the worlds first destinations to open up...

Throttle Shrottle extends legacy with launch of Leopard Trail Cafe and stay in the foothills of Aravalli range

Gurugram Haryana India, January 19 ANIPRSpot A 5.2km forest trail in the heart of Gurugram, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail and Cafe, is a new getaway for young travellers of Delhi NCR. The lush green of the city and the aura of a shared lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021