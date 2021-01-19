Left Menu
French nuclear, hydro output reduced by strikes over reform plan

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:27 IST
Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 1.4 gigawatts (GW) by 0743 GMT Tuesday and by 1.8 GW at hydropower stations, EDF data showed.

That represented around 4.3% of available production capacity on Monday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

