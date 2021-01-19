French nuclear, hydro output reduced by strikes over reform plan

Strikes by workers protesting against a French nuclear reform plan cut nuclear power generation by about 1.4 gigawatts (GW) by 0743 GMT Tuesday and by 1.8 GW at hydropower stations, EDF data showed.

That represented around 4.3% of available production capacity on Monday morning, data from RTE and EDF showed.

Also Read: Restaurants and cafes will not re-open on Jan. 20 says, French ministers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)