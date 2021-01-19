Left Menu
BRIEF-UAE's Mubadala says signed MOU with Siemens Energy to develop hydrogen, synthetic fuel production

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:52 IST
BRIEF-UAE's Mubadala says signed MOU with Siemens Energy to develop hydrogen, synthetic fuel production
Representative image. Image Credit: Needpix

Jan 19 (Reuters) -

* UAE'S MUBADALA SAYS SIGNS MOU WITH SIEMENS ENERGY TO DEVELOP, ADVANCE GREEN HYDROGEN AND SYNTHETIC FUEL PRODUCTION - TWITTER

