Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoRTH receiving requests to notify rules of Motor Vehicles Act

The Ministry had earlier notified rules for the facilitation of bus services between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), New Delhi and Lahore (2000), Calcutta and Dhaka(2000), and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:15 IST
MoRTH receiving requests to notify rules of Motor Vehicles Act
In order to facilitate the operation of all MOUs, involving the movement of goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries, it has been decided to issue standard rules for the facilitation of such movements. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been receiving requests from various quarters to notify rules under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to facilitate the movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries. The Ministry had earlier notified rules for the facilitation of bus services between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), New Delhi and Lahore (2000), Calcutta and Dhaka(2000), and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006). These regulations were issued to facilitate operations under MOUs, which were signed between India and neighbouring countries.

In order to facilitate the operation of all MOUs, involving the movement of goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries, it has been decided to issue standard rules for the facilitation of such movements. A notification dated 15th January 2021 has been published in this regard and is placed on the Ministry's website.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Love thy neighbour and get a COVID jab, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, received a COVID-19 vaccine and urged people across the world to accept the jab, saying that getting vaccinated was part of the Christian commandment to love our neighbour as ourselves. The leader...

Pant has silenced his critics forever: coach Sinha

Rishabh Pants coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during Indias successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.Pant, 89 n...

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Now ITDC will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla....

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021