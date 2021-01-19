MoRTH receiving requests to notify rules of Motor Vehicles Act

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been receiving requests from various quarters to notify rules under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to facilitate the movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries. The Ministry had earlier notified rules for the facilitation of bus services between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), New Delhi and Lahore (2000), Calcutta and Dhaka(2000), and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006). These regulations were issued to facilitate operations under MOUs, which were signed between India and neighbouring countries.

In order to facilitate the operation of all MOUs, involving the movement of goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries, it has been decided to issue standard rules for the facilitation of such movements. A notification dated 15th January 2021 has been published in this regard and is placed on the Ministry's website.

(With Inputs from PIB)