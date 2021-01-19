Woman aged around 20 found dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

An unidentified woman aged around 20 was found dead in an agricultural farm in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, police said.

It seems that she was strangled, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Vandita Rana said.

''The body was spotted in the farm in Kumher area and shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital,'' she said, adding that efforts were being made to ascertain the victim's identity.

The exact cause of death will be clear when the autopsy report comes, Rana said.

