Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.07 lakh cr at MSP till Jan 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:52 IST
Govt buys paddy worth Rs 1.07 lakh cr at MSP till Jan 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government has procured paddy worth Rs 1,07,572 crore so far in this Kharif marketing season at the minimum support price (MSP) amid farmers' protest at various Delhi border points against three new farm laws.

Kharif marketing season starts from October.

''In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP from farmers as per existing MSP Schemes,'' an official statement said on Tuesday.

The government has purchased 569.76 lakh tonnes of paddy till January 18, up nearly 24 per cent from 460.10 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

''About 80.35 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 107572.36 Crore,'' the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 569.76 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) is the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

