North Delhi civic body inks MoU with Indian Oil to develop integrated waste-to-energy facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:48 IST
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Indian Oil Corporation on Tuesday signed an agreement to develop an integrated waste-to-energy facility in the city, officials said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed via a video-conference attended by Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, and Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash were present.

''The NDMC today signed a memorandum of understanding for developing an integrated waste-to-energy facility at any suitable place in north Delhi,'' the civic body said in a statement.

On the occasion, Union minister Pradhan said the project will help in keeping the city clean. Such a project is also going on in south Delhi where the Indian Oil Corporation and Indraprastha Gas Limited are working together, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Delhi Lt Governor Baijal said waste management is a major challenge for Delhi, and the establishment of this waste-to-energy plant will solve a huge problem in the process of garbage management.

Jai Prakash said through installation of this project, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation would be able to dispose of and process all the garbage collected under its jurisdiction, along with other such existing facilities.

