13-yr-old girl in MP's Betul raped, buried alive by neighbour

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried under stones by her neighbour in Sarni town of Betul district, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Betul (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:44 IST
Sub Divisional Officer of Police of Sarni area, Abhay Ram Choudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and buried under stones by her neighbour in Sarni town of Betul district, police said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Abhay Ram Choudhary, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Sarni area said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"A 13-year-old girl was raped and later buried in Sarni. As per the investigation, we found out that the girl was raped by her neighbour. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused has been arrested. Further probe is underway," he said. Dr Ashok Baranga, a Civil Surgeon at Betul District Hospital said that the minor's condition is serious and she has been shifted to Nagpur Medical College in Maharashtra.

"She was buried under heavy stones. The condition of the girl is serious. She had several internal injuries. We have referred her to Nagpur Medical College in Maharashtra for treatment," Baranga said. Locals gathered in front of Betul District Hospital on Tuesday demanding that the culprit be hanged to death. (ANI)

