Action will be taken soon: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Bhandara hospital fire incident

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that progress has been made in the investigation into the January 9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 newborns were killed.

ANI | Bhandara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:07 IST
Rajesh Tope talking to media on Bhandara fire incident.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that progress has been made in the investigation into the January 9 Bhandara hospital fire, in which 10 newborns were killed. "Today, the government-appointed probe panel is likely to submit its report," said Tope.

"The report has not been tabled yet and thus has not come to our department. The secretary of the department and the health commissioner have not received it yet," added Tope. "After getting the report, we will study it and submit it to the Honourable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," he said.

As many as 10 newborn children had died in a fire that broke ot in the Sick Newborn Care Unit at Bhandara General Hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, announced compensation worth Rs 2 lakh each for the fire victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

