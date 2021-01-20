Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will celebrate Republic Day with farmers, expose BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Stating that farmers should not be ignored, Yadav said by accepting their demands, the pride of the nation will increase.The BJP leadership and the government should also keep their language restrained. The main demand of farmers is that agriculture laws should be roll backed, he said We are in full support of farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:27 IST
Will celebrate Republic Day with farmers, expose BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Backing the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his party will celebrate the Republic Day with farmers and “expose” the BJP.

''On January 26, the Samajwadi Party will celebrate the Republic Day with farmers and expose the BJP, which has become a puppet in the hands of big capitalists,” Yadav said a statement here.

''Farmers are holding a peaceful dharna for their just demands. Their non-violent movement has become historic. The Republic Day is a national festival. On this day, our 'annadata',who is revered deserves the respect of all of us and should not be humiliated,'' he added. Stating that farmers should not be ignored, Yadav said by accepting their demands, the pride of the nation will increase.

''The BJP leadership and the government should also keep their language restrained. Do not make unwarranted and baseless allegations against farmers. The main demand of farmers is that agriculture laws should be roll backed,'' he said ''We are in full support of farmers. They have made India self-reliant. The party organised a kisan yatra and other programmes in support of farmers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SBI executes inter-bank money market transactions linked to SOFR

State Bank of India on Wednesday said it has executed two inter-bank short term money market transactions with pricing linked to secured overnight financing rate SOFR.SOFR is an identified replacement for USD LIBOR London Inter-Bank Offered...

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on newsprint for 5 yrs

The commerce ministrys investigation arm DGTR has recommended the imposition of antidumping duty on newsprint, used in the printing of newspapers, from six countries, including Australia and Canada for five years, to guard domestic manufact...

Italian police find stolen copy of Leonardo 'Salvator Mundi'

Italian police have recovered a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vincis 16th century Salvator Mundi painting of Jesus Christ that was stolen from a Naples church during the pandemic without the priests even realizing it was gone.The discove...

Academician Sanjiv Mittal appointed new VC of Odisha varsity

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lalon Wednesday appointed eminent academician Sanjiv Mittal asthe new vice chancellor of Sambalpur University, an officialnotification here said.Mittal will function as the VC of Sambalpur Universityfor a period of f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021