BSF organises civic action programme in Jammu to assist border population

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday organised a civic action programme at Makwal village in Jammu, as a part of series of efforts made by the BSF to assist and build a close bond with the border population. The programme was inaugurated by Surender Panwar, IPS Spl. DG BSF, Western Command, in the presence of N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, according to a release.

12 number of tricycles were distributed to Civil Divayang Personnel of the border area and hearing aids were also provided to deaf personnel during the programme. "The BSF Jammu is fully committed to assist the border population and will build confidence among them," said Panwar.

He further mentioned that despite the challenges on the border, the BSF remains alert to control any misadventure by Pakistan in the border area. The civil public of the border area immensely appreciated the assistance rendered by BSF during the times of need and also requested BSF to continue organizing such events, said the release.

Sukhnandan Chowdhary, ex- MLA of village Makwal and Khajur Raj, Sarpanch Makwal, thanked Panwar, while stressing upon the cooperation of BSF in making the border secure in hostile conditions created by 'enemies'. Panwar also visited other areas on border, especially riverine borders to oversee border domination in Jammu, Kathua and Samba area. (ANI)

