Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-cow slaughter ordinance 'constitutionally valid', says K'taka HC

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday observed that the provision in the ordinance relating to ban on cow slaughter is constitutionally valid.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-01-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 08:20 IST
Anti-cow slaughter ordinance 'constitutionally valid', says K'taka HC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday observed that the provision in the ordinance relating to ban on cow slaughter is constitutionally valid. A batch of petitions was filed by Mohammed Arif Jameel and others, challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi appeared for the State before the High Court.

The state government contended before the court that the ordinance was in consonance with the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. The State further contended by filing a preliminary statement of objections that the cattle population over the past eight years has substantially reduced from 95,16,484 in the 2012 census (19th livestock census) to 84,69,004 in 2019 (20th livestock census), and that as per the 2019 census 2,38,296 cattle are being slaughtered every year and on an average, it works out to 652 per day. Under the Information Network for Animal Productivity and Health (INAPH) Scheme of the Central government, ear tagging of cattle is undertaken using Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) conforming to Bureau of India Standards, and out of total cattle population of 1,15,53,564, about 96,00,000 cattle are ear-tagged and the work is in progress, the government pointed out.

In its statement, the state government further submitted that there are 4,212 veterinary institutions throughout the State headed by veterinary officers and inspectors who are available on call and there are 176 mobile clinics. After hearing the Advocate General, the Court observed that the issue relating to the ban on cow slaughter has been affirmed by the Supreme Court in Mirzapur's case as being constitutionally valid.

The court, however, observed that the government must ensure that no coercive action is taken against farmers who transport animals for animal husbandry, agriculture, and other bona fide purposes until Rules are framed under the provisions of the ordinance. The development in the High Court today clears hurdles for the Government to effectively implement the cow slaughter ordinance. The anti-cow slaughter law came into effect in Karnataka from January 18, the state government said in a notification."All provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 comes into force from January 18," the Karnataka government said.According to the order, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed under this law and subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Large number of beneficiaries avail benefits of recently launched SEHAT scheme in J-K's Anantnag

Underprivileged patients in South Kashmirs Anantnag district say they are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Here is how world leaders are reacting to U.S. President Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday, replacing Donald Trump.NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN, IN A STATEMENT We have a common investment in the international rules-based ord...

Olympics-Tokyo Games may be too big a gamble, disease expert says

As embattled Tokyo Olympics organisers enter the final six months of preparations for the delayed Games on Saturday, virus experts believe hosting the worlds biggest sporting event may be too big a gamble.The Olympics are due to start on Ju...

I-League: Judah Garcia's brace helps Neroca FC thrash Indian Arrows 4-0

All India Football Federations developmental side the Indian Arrows lost 0-4 against Neroca FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in the ongoing I-League on Wednesday. A brace by Judah Garcia and a goal apiece by Varney Kallon and Khaiminthan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021