Runaway girl from UP reunited with family by Maharashtra cops

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 09:10 IST
A 17-year-old girl, who ran awayfrom her home in Uttar Pradesh to work in Mumbai after beingattracted by its ''glamorous lifestyle'', has been reunited withher family by police here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The girl recently left her home at Jamalpur village inUP's Mirzapur district and took a bus to travel to Mumbai.

On January 18, she arrived in Bhiwandi town of Thanedistrict, located about 35 km from Mumbai, Kongaon policestation's senior inspector Ganpat Pingle said on Wednesday.

A police patrol team spotted the girl crying under abridge at Rajnoli Naka in Bhiwandi.

When enquired, the girl told the police that she hadrun away from her home in UP as she was ''impressed by theglamorous life of Mumbai'', and wanted to work there and seefilm stars, the official said.

The police sent the girl to a children's home andcontacted Jamalpur police station in UP, where a complaint ofkidnapping under Indian Penal Code Section 363 had been lodgedby her family.

The police subsequently got in touch with the girl'sparents, who arrived here and the minor was reunited with themon Tuesday, the official said.

