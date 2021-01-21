Left Menu
Norway plans to award Arctic oil drilling permits in Q2, minister says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST
Norway is proceeding with plans to award oil and gas exploration permits in frontier regions of the Arctic later this year, Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told parliament on Thursday. "We expect to make awards during the second quarter," Bru said.

The government in November said it would offer drilling permits in nine offshore regions containing 136 blocks, mostly in the Arctic Barents Sea, as it seeks to pave the way for a major expansion of exploration. The deadline for applications is Feb. 23.

