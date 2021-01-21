Gowda holds meeting regarding 12.7 lakh MMTPA capacity urea plant at Namrup

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Shri D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers regarding upcoming 12.7 lakh MMTPA capacity urea plant at Namrup. The meeting was attended by Shri Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Finance Minister of Assam, Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Industries & Commerce of Assam, Shri R.K Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilisers), Shri Dharam Pal, Additional Secretary (Fertilisers), Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, CMD (OIL), Shri S. Mudgerikar, CMD (RCF), Shri Asim Kumar Ghosh, CMD (BVFCL), Shri Nirlep Singh Rai, Director (NFL) and others.

Shri Gowda said that bringing development in North East region is a priority of the present Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is therefore imperative to expedite the process of setting up of a new state of art urea unit at Namrup in line with the vision of Prime Minister to attain self-sufficiency in urea production. The urea unit will be able not only to cater demands of local farmers for fertilisers but surplus if any could also be exported to neighbouring countries in South Asia. He impressed upon the CMDs of stakeholder PSUs to conclude their internal process regarding this project at the earliest.

Shri Biswas conveyed that the Government of Assam is ready to extend all kind of support to the Namrup project, including financial support to the best extent possible.

Shri Teli said that Namrup-IV unit is important for ensuring local development and creating job opportunities, and therefore the project needs to be expedited.

Shri Patowary informed that Government of Assam also extends incentives to new industries, which can also be availed by the upcoming project to improve its viability.

CMDs of stakeholder PSUs agreed to expedite their internal process on Namrup project.

Union Minister Shri Gowda thanked the participants/ stakeholders for their support for the project and said that it is the intention of his Ministry to see that the work on the project gets started at the earliest time possible.

(With Inputs from PIB)