PSUs must expedite process of setting up urea plant at Namrup in Assam: Gowda
Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked public sector firms to expedite the process of setting up a urea plant at Namrup in Assam to achieve self-sufficiency in domestic production.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:20 IST
Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked public sector firms to expedite the process of setting up a urea plant at Namrup in Assam to achieve self-sufficiency in domestic production. Gowda reviewed the progress of this upcoming plant.
The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameshwar Teli, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Industries & Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Union Fertilisers Secretary R K Chaturvedi, and Fertilisers Additional Secretary Dharam Pal.
Oil India Ltd CMD Sushil Chandra Mishra, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd CMD S Mudgerikar, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd CMD Asim Kumar Ghosh, and National Fertilisers Ltd Director Nirlep Singh Rai were also present. Gowda said that bringing development in the northeastern region is priority of the current government.
''It is, therefore, imperative to expedite the process of setting up of a new state-of-the-art urea unit at Namrup, in line with the vision of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to attain self-sufficiency in urea production,'' he said.
The urea unit would cater demands of local farmers for fertilisers, but also export markets, Gowda added.
He asked the ''CMDs (chairman and managing directors) of stakeholder public sector units to conclude their internal process regarding this project at the earliest''.
The Assam finance minister said the state government is ready to extend all kind of support to the Namrup project, including financial support to best extent possible.
Teli said the Namrup-IV unit is important for ensuring local development and creating job opportunities, and therefore the project needs to be expedited.
''CMDs of stakeholder PSUs agreed to expedite their internal process on the Namrup project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- D V Sadananda Gowda
- Nirlep Singh Rai
- Gowda
- Union Fertilisers
- National Fertilisers Ltd
- Rameshwar Teli
- Dharam Pal
- Fertilisers
- Namrup
- Namrup-IV
- Sushil Chandra Mishra
- Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd
- Chandra Mohan Patowary
- Narendra Modi
- Assam
- Assam Industries &
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Rashtriya Chemicals
- Kumar Ghosh
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with leading economists on Friday
Narendra Modi 'earned and achieved' prime ministership: Pranab
After Assam party MLA loses status of leader of oppn, Cong claims Speaker acting as BJP agent
Assam CM meets Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan team at Majuli
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Rewari-Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.