Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil state gives Vale ultimatum on settlement talks

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA failed on Thursday to reach a legal settlement with Minas Gerais state regarding a deadly dam disaster, with the state warning it would not take "crumbs" and giving a 10-day deadline for a better offer.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 07:48 IST
Brazil state gives Vale ultimatum on settlement talks

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA failed on Thursday to reach a legal settlement with Minas Gerais state regarding a deadly dam disaster, with the state warning it would not take "crumbs" and giving a 10-day deadline for a better offer. About 270 people died in 2019 in the town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais after a dam burst. The state government and Vale had been in meetings to discuss an agreement, but those negotiations ended unsuccessfully, Mateus Simões, a state official, told journalists.

Vale said in a statement there was no consensus on the amount of compensation or how the money should be used. The producer has so far allocated 10 billion reais ($1.87 billion) for reparations and will continue to compensate victims, it said. Simões added that Vale now had 10 days to present a new proposal. He declined to talk numbers but said the miner had presented a proposed settlement that was insufficient to remedy the harm caused.

"We won't take just any crumbs they throw. If the value is not enough, it will not be accepted," said Simões, who is Minas Gerais' secretary for state administration. "I'm very bothered by the tone Vale is using ... like if it were giving a present." The language used by the state was its strongest since the disaster happened almost two years ago.

Simões in January set a floor of 28 billion reais ($5.23 billion) for any possible settlement deal, although federal prosecutor Edilson Vitorelli said on Thursday that the Minas Gerais government and other authorities were seeking a global indemnification of 54 billion reais ($10.1 billion) but acknowledged that number could be flexible. The dam break was Vale's second such disaster in the span of a few years. In 2015, a dam it owned in partnership with BHP Group - also in Minas Gerais - ruptured, killing 19. ($1 = 5.3506 reais) ($1 = 5.3506 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Next steps in firearms reform programme to include buy-back

The next steps in the Governments ambitious firearms reform programme to include a three-month buy-back have been announced by Police Minister Poto Williams today.The last buy-back and amnesty was unprecedented for New Zealand and was succe...

Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns

Brazils health ministry announced Thursday that a shipment of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is coming from India, a report coming as public health experts sound the alarm over insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Th...

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was retu...

Quarantine workers to be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests

Border workers in quarantine facilities will be offered voluntary daily COVID-19 saliva tests in addition to their regular weekly testing, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.This additional option will be rolled out at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021