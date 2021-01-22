Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urdu Bulletin: End to Muslim travel ban, farmer unions rejecting Centre's offer dominate coverage

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have given prominent display to the US President Joe Biden's ending of the Muslim travel ban imposed by the previous regime. The news of protesting farmers unions rejecting Centre's offer to keep the farm laws on hold for 18 months has also been covered on page one of most publications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 11:38 IST
Urdu Bulletin: End to Muslim travel ban, farmer unions rejecting Centre's offer dominate coverage
US President Joe Biden (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have given prominent display to the US President Joe Biden's ending of the Muslim travel ban imposed by the previous regime. The news of protesting farmers unions rejecting Centre's offer to keep the farm laws on hold for 18 months has also been covered on page one of most publications. Inquilab: The newspaper reported that US President Joe Biden has signed several important orders soon after taking charge. Biden's ending of the Muslim travel ban has received prominent display.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to US President Joe Biden stating that the two countries "stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security" has also been carried on page one. Fire incident at Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which led to the death of five people, has also been reported.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper has made new US government's decisions its top headline "Biden changed key decisions of the Trump government, beginning presidential executive order, ending the Muslim travel ban." Farmers' rejection of the Centre's offer to keep the farm laws on hold for 18 months has also been covered on page one.

Sahafat: The newspaper reports that the US government has ordered an end the Muslim travel ban. It also stated that the United States will resume funding the World Health Organisation by saying that "America joins WHO again". It has also given great importance to the news of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoning protesting farmers by saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Karan Deol warns against fake Twitter account in his name

Actor Karan Deol has warned social media users about an impostor operating a fake Twitter profile in his name.Deol, who made his acting debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, took to his verified Instagram account on Thursday evening to share a sc...

Samples of dead cranes in Delhi zoo test negative for bid flu: Officials

All 12 samples of dead cranes in the Delhi zoo have tested negative for bird flu, authorities said on Friday, a week after the first case of avian influenza was detected in its premises. Four cranes were found dead in the Delhi zoo a few da...

Intel sees mix of internal, foundry manufacturing; FT says quarterly results hacked

The incoming chief executive of IntelCorp said on Thursday that most of the companys 2023 products will be made in the companys factories but outlined a dual-track future in which Intel will lean more heavily on outside factories. Shares ro...

Adani Total Gas, Torrent Gas become first strategic investors in IGX

Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas -- with stakes in both upstream and downstream hydrocarbon value chain -- have acquired five per cent equity stake each in Indian Gas Exchange IGX. Indias first authorised gas exchange envisions to play a key...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021