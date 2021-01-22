Urdu Bulletin: End to Muslim travel ban, farmer unions rejecting Centre's offer dominate coverage

Various Urdu newspapers in their Friday editions have given prominent display to the US President Joe Biden's ending of the Muslim travel ban imposed by the previous regime. The news of protesting farmers unions rejecting Centre's offer to keep the farm laws on hold for 18 months has also been covered on page one of most publications. Inquilab: The newspaper reported that US President Joe Biden has signed several important orders soon after taking charge. Biden's ending of the Muslim travel ban has received prominent display.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to US President Joe Biden stating that the two countries "stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security" has also been carried on page one. Fire incident at Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which led to the death of five people, has also been reported.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper has made new US government's decisions its top headline "Biden changed key decisions of the Trump government, beginning presidential executive order, ending the Muslim travel ban." Farmers' rejection of the Centre's offer to keep the farm laws on hold for 18 months has also been covered on page one.

Sahafat: The newspaper reports that the US government has ordered an end the Muslim travel ban. It also stated that the United States will resume funding the World Health Organisation by saying that "America joins WHO again". It has also given great importance to the news of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) summoning protesting farmers by saying. (ANI)

