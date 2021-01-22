Left Menu
SAAW is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Hyderabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:37 IST
DRDO releases trial of Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon from Hawk-I of HAL
Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful trial. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)

In yet another milestone, DRDO successfully conducted captive and release trial of indigenously developed Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) from Hawk-I of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) off the Odisha coast on 21 January 2021.

The smart weapon was successfully test-fired from Indian Hawk-Mk132 of HAL. This was the 9th successful mission of SAAW conducted by DRDO till now. It was a textbook launch, which met all the mission objectives. The telemetry and tracking systems installed at the Interim Test Range (ITR), Balasore captured all the mission events.

SAAW is indigenously designed and developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) Hyderabad. This is a 125 Kg class smart weapon, capable of engaging ground enemies airfield assets such as radars, bunkers, taxi tracks, and runways etc. up to a range of 100 kms. The high precision-guided bomb is lightweight as compared to the weapon system of the same class. The weapon was earlier successfully test-fired from Jaguar aircraft.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful trial.

(With Inputs from PIB)

