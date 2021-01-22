Left Menu
Lindiwe Sisulu probes alleged eviction of Mpumalanga elder

Sisulu said she takes the allegations, as reported in the media, very seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:05 IST
Lindiwe Sisulu probes alleged eviction of Mpumalanga elder
“We cannot allow this to happen under our watch. Fully subsidised houses are for destitute people, and that includes our senior citizens,” Sisulu said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has directed her department to investigate and find a solution to the alleged eviction of an elderly citizen in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

This follows a media report of 91-year-old Gogo Ndlovu, who has been left homeless after her house was reportedly sold to someone else.

Sisulu said she takes the allegations, as reported in the media, very seriously.

"What we have read in the newspaper, that our houses are sold for [next to] nothing, is very disturbing. What makes things worse is that this is done by some of our officials.

"We cannot allow this to happen under our watch. Fully subsidised houses are for destitute people, and that includes our senior citizens," Sisulu said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

