MoRTH signs MoU with IIT Roorkee for continuation of Professorial Chair

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi for the continuation of MoRTH Professorial Chair focusing on research and development, teaching and training in the area of development of highway infrastructure. According to an official release, MoRTH Secretary Giridhar Aramane, presider of the MoU signing ceremony said, "The government supports the enhancement of quality research through partnerships and mentorship programmes. This MoU sets a new benchmark of Government-Academia partnership that can enhance learning and open up new opportunities for the development of faculty in IIT and Ministry's technical officers and will be useful in internal capacity building so that we can take the benefits to society."

The MOU was signed by Indresh Kumar Pandey, Director General (Road Development) and Special Secretary and Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director and Professor of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee. MoRTH mentioned that this initiative is expected to develop indigenous and apt technologies to bring down the cost of construction and reduce the construction period of Road/ Bridge/Tunnel projects and to harness the expertise available in the country with Research Institutes and Academia to achieve the said objective.

"The collaboration of MoRTH with IIT-Roorkee will strengthen R&D activities in Road Sector and the Chair professor is expected to provide leadership in conducting and coordinating research, development and teaching in the area of Development of Highway Infrastructure'," said the ministry. The continuation of the MoRTH Professorial Chair at IIT-Roorkee will provide leadership to facilitate or undertake highway studies in IIT-Roorkee and Indian academia on environment and social impacts of highway development projects.

The dissemination of technology upgrades in planning, design, construction and operation and maintenance for highway development through standards, guidelines, seminars, training and user manuals will be lead by the chair, informed the ministry. "IIT Roorkee has been contributing towards Teaching, Research and Development in Highway Engineering in the country for a very long time. This MoU provides an opportunity for IIT Roorkee to work on contemporary challenges in the Highway sector and be a partner in the Highway Development in the Country," said Prof Manoranjan Parida, Deputy Director and Professor of Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee. (ANI)

