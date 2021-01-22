Punjab govt to give job to kin of farmers who died during stir against farm laws

Left Menu
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced job for a member of the family of each farmer from the state who died during the agitation against the Centres new farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:30 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday announced job for a member of the family of each farmer from the state who died during the agitation against the Centre's new farm laws. Singh said he has received a report that 76 farmers from the state have died so far.

“All Punjabis are concerned about our farmers sitting on the Delhi borders. They are there to persuade the Centre to repeal that laws that were implemented without taking us into confidence,” he said. “Lots of old people are sitting there at the (Delhi) borders not for themselves but for the future of their children and grandchildren,” said Amarinder Singh, adding that “we are losing our farmers to the cold every day, with an estimated 76 farmers dying so far”.

In addition to the Rs 5 lakh compensation being given to the families of the dead farmers, his government will also give job to a member of their family, he added during the 20th edition of his Facebook Live #AskCaptain session.

The CM also slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP for spreading ''lies'' over the farm laws and dubbed the Centre's refusal to repeal them as ''inhuman''. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been camping at Delhi's borders for several weeks, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

