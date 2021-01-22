Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb

The Indian Railways on Friday said its catering and tourism arm--IRCTC-- is going to restart its e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operating special trains, from the first week of February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 21:30 IST
IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Railways on Friday said its catering and tourism arm--IRCTC-- is going to restart its e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operating special trains, from the first week of February. Railways suspended the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and consequent unprecedented lockdown, on March 22, 2020.

"However, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increasing demand for resumption of e-catering services," the Railway said in a release. "With the permission from Ministry of Railways coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services on trains shortly in a phase-wise manner. The company is starting the first phase of e-catering services from the first week of February 2021 wherein the service shall commence over thirty numbers of Railway stations catering to approximately, 250 trains," it said further.

Railways said IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Baseball-Reaction to the death of baseball great Hank Aaron

Following are some of the reactions to the death of baseballs Hank Aaron, who died on Friday at the age of 86. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL COMMISSIONER ROBERT MANFREDHank Aaron is near the top of everyones list of all-time great players. His monu...

12,944 get COVID-19 vaccine in Telangana on Friday

The COVID-19 vaccine wasadministered to 12,944 healthcare personnel in Telangana onFriday as the cumulative tally of those immunised crossed theone lakh mark, Health department officials said.The total number of personnel planned to be vacc...

TIMELINE-The battle for Simandou

Simandou in Guinea is home to the worlds richest untapped deposits of iron ore but legal wrangling, alleged corruption and the difficulty of access to the mountain region mean it has yet to be developed. On Friday, a Swiss criminal court fo...

J&K govt approves industrial land allotment policy 2021-30

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved adoption of the JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 to evolve a highly structured industrial land bank for promoting equitable industrial growth in the union territory, an official spoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021