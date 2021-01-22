Kerala reports 6,753 new cases of COVID-19

Left Menu
Kerala reported 6,753 COVID-19 cases on Friday and a person who returned from the UK has been confirmed to have a mutant virus strain.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala reported 6,753 COVID-19 cases on Friday and a person who returned from the UK has been confirmed to have a mutant virus strain. A 34-year-old from Kannur was confirmed with the mutant virus strain when the sample was tested at the CSIR - IGIB in Delhi. With this, 10 persons have been identified with the mutant virus strain in Kerala, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

During the last 24 hours, 58,057 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 11.63. As many as 19 deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 taking the total death toll to 3564. The test results of 6,108 people turned negative taking total recoveries to 8,03,094. The number of active cases in the state is 70,395.

There are currently 2,11,277 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,99,404 are under home / institutional quarantine and 11,873 in hospitals. A total of 1544 people were admitted to the hospital today. Today there are 4 new hotspots, while three areas were excluded from the hotspot. With this, there are currently a total of 407 hotspots. (ANI)

