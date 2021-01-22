Maha: Amid protest threat, BJP's Fadnavis meets Anna Hazare

Maharashtra BJP leader DevendraFadnavis on Friday met anti-corruption crusader and socialactivist Anna Hazare in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, some 120kilometres from here, and said the latter's views and demandson the farm sector will be communicated to the Centre.

Hazare has written to the Centre and said he will siton a fast in Delhi from January 30 over a host of agriculturaldemands.

Fadnavis said the Union agriculture minister had askedhim to speak to Hazare, adding that a solution to the demandswould be arrived at soon.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said the Centre's newfarm laws were undemocratic and added people's participationwas necessary in drafting laws.

One of his demands is the implementation of M SSwaminathan Committee's recommendations on agriculture.

