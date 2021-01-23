Left Menu
Aero India 2021 to be hybrid show, negative Covid-19 report mandatory

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:11 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually. According to organisers, the 2021 edition will be held on an indigenously developed virtual exhibition platform on a hybrid model.

A negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show at the Indian Air Force Station at Yelahanka here from February 3 to February 5. The test report has to be taken 72 hours prior to the show, organisers said.

In view of COVID-19, to control the crowd at the exhibition areas, only 15,000 people would be allowed and in the Air Display Visual Area. Isolation centres have also been set up. According to organisers, 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su30 MKI would participate in the flight display on an inaugural day while there would be 63 aircraft on static display.

The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participating for the first time in this biennial event. (ANI)

