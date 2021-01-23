Urdu Bulletin: Farm issues, CWC meeting covered prominently on front page

Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi prominently covered stories on the 11th round of talks between the government and farmers that remain inconclusive. The news of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) passing a resolution backing the farmers' organisations in their fight against the farm laws, too was covered on the front page. Inquilab: "Farmers to continue their agitation against new farm laws." The newspaper featured the 11th round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers. It stated that the farmers are not turning back on their demands and want the government to repeal the new farm laws.

The newspaper also gave importance to the news of the CWC meeting's suggestion to set up a Parliamentary Committee to discuss farm laws. It also covered United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' statement expressing sadness over the loss of life in a fire at the Serum Institute of India facility in Pune.

The first page of the newspaper also featured Bihar government's new circular which has made criticism of the government on social media an act of cybercrime. Rashtriya Sahara led with the news on farmers' agitation and their plan of tractor march on Republic Day, January 26.

The newspaper also featured Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora's statement over the reports of names of Rohingyas being in the West Bengal voter list. Arora said that there is "No Rohingya and Bangladeshi urban in the voter list, if political parties have evidence, please present." Hindustan Express has also covered the farm issue and CWC meeting prominently on their front page. (ANI)

