Young farmer from J-K's Rajouri wins award for organic mushroom farming
Kartik Kumar Sharma, a young farmer from Doongi block, recently won the 'Best farmer in Rajouri District' award for organic mushroom cultivation, which was presented to him by J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:52 IST
Kartik Kumar Sharma, a young farmer from Doongi block, recently won the 'Best farmer in Rajouri District' award for organic mushroom cultivation, which was presented to him by J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha. Expressing his joy, Kartik said, "It is impossible to put feelings in words. It is a big thing shaking hands with the LG."
Mahesh Verma, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), Rajouri said, "I congratulate Kartik Sharma. He has presented an example for others to follow. I encourage unemployed youth who have land to grow vegetables and mushroom organically." "After I took basic training in Horticulture from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rajouri, I used scientific methods to grow mushrooms. I am grateful to people from the KVK who helped us a lot in matters like seeds and also with other things," said Kartik.
He added, "This time, I myself trained seven people to grow mushrooms organically. It is a four-month crop. If you invest 70-80 thousand, you will make around 2 lakh from the crop after three to four months."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajouri
- Horticulture
- Manoj Sinha
- Verma
ALSO READ
In perfect example of interfaith harmony thousands gather at Sufi Saint Nanga Baji Sahib Urs in J-K's Rajouri
J-K: PWD constructs bridges in remote border area of Rajouri to improve connectivity
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
Man posing as revenue officer and duping job aspirants held in J-K’s Rajouri