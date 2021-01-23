Left Menu
NCB conducting raid in Pune to bust Chinku Pathan's drug cartel

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is conducting a raid here in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug cartel.

23-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team is conducting a raid here in connection with Chinku Pathan's drug cartel. NCB has also arrested a jeweller after recovering Mephedrone (MD) drug from his shop in Bhiwandi in a raid.

Earlier on Friday, NCB had arrested one more member of Chinku Pathan's gang from the Dongri area of Mumbai and recovered the MD drug from his possession. "A diary of Pathan has been recovered, in which the names of 20 drug peddlers are mentioned. The money earned from drug sale was being used in anti-national activities," NCB had said yesterday.

NCB further stated that the information gathered about gangster Chinku Pathan's activities will be shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). The investigation is underway to ascertain whether Pathan is associated with Dawood Ibrahim. (ANI)

