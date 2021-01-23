Left Menu
Farmer unions to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day

Farmer unions protesting against the new farm laws said on Saturday that they will organise 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:57 IST
Farmer unions to hold 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day
Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmer unions protesting against the new farm laws said on Saturday that they will organise 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the Republic Day. "Farmers will take out 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on January 26. Barricades will be opened and we will enter Delhi," Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav told the media here.

The farmer unions and police held talks earlier in the day over the proposed 'Tractor Parade'. Yadav said there has been an agreement on the route and the final details are being worked out.

"To save the prestige of the Republic, farmers will hold the Gantantra Parade on the occasion of Republic Day. We will take out a historic and peaceful parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements," he said, adding that there is no limit on the number of tractors participating in the parade. Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni appealed to the farmers participating in the parade to maintain discipline and follow the instructions issued.

"This is a big win that the barricades are being removed by the police. We do not have to force anyone to do that," he said. The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months. The eleventh round of talks was held on Friday.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

