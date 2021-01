Man fined Rs 3,21 cr for illegal murram quarrying, sale

A person in Indore in MadhyaPradesh has been fined Rs 3.21 crore for illegally quarryingand selling murram, a form of laterite, an official said onSaturday.

Shankarlal has been penalised under the Madhya PradeshMineral Rules 1996 after 25,714 cubic metres of soil illegallyexcavated in Chirakhan village here came to light on December24, a state mining department official added.

