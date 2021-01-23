Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka CM visits site of Shivamogga blast

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday visited the quarry in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village where at least six people were killed after an explosion.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:01 IST
Karnataka CM visits site of Shivamogga blast
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visiting the site of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday visited the quarry in Shivamogga's Hunasodu village where at least six people were killed after an explosion. "I have ordered a probe to find out if there was illegal mining going on and punish those responsible for lapses. I will inspect the homes in the vicinity that have been damaged in the incident and do my best to get justice for everyone," he had said before his visit.

Earlier on Thursday, a gelatin-laden truck exploded claiming the lives of six people. The Chief Minister has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of the kin of the deceased. The loud blast occurred around 10.20 pm Thursday night, resulting in mild tremors in the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar reports 507 new COVID-19 cases

Yangon Myanmar, January 23 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 507 new COVID-19 infections and 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry on Saturday. Including the recently confirmed cases, the n...

Winning lottery ticket for $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Michigan

A single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of 1.05 billion, the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, was sold at a supermarket in a suburb of Detroit, lottery organizers said on Saturday. The holder of the winning...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Former Giro champion Dumoulin takes break to ponder his futureFormer Giro dItalia champion Tom Dumoulin is taking a break from cycling in order to ponder his future as a professional rid...

Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths and 13,331 new cases

Italy reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 472 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.Some 286,331 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021