Vice President, Ministers extend wishes on National Girl Child Day

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower 'Desh Ki Beti'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 12:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the nation observes National Girl Child Day, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders extended their wishes and marked the spirit to empower 'Desh Ki Beti'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu emphasised that there should be zero tolerance towards crimes against women and appealed to parents for empowering girls through education.

"On #NationalGirlChildDay, I call upon all parents to empower girls through education and ensure that there is no gender discrimination. Boys must be made to respect girls from a young age. A change in mindset is the need of the hour; only then will our girls feel safe and empowered," Naidu tweeted. "There must be zero tolerance towards crimes against women & most stringent action must be taken against culprits committing such offences," the tweet added.

Amit Shah too highlighted that there has been an increase in enrollment of girls in schools and improvement in the sex ratio. "Upon the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' was made a public campaign, which led to an increase in enrollment of girls in schools and unprecedented improvement in the sex ratio. On National Girl Child Day, we reiterate our commitment to make #DeshKiBeti Atmanirbhar," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the nation on the occasion and tweeted, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps to empower the daughters through Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and is strengthening the foundation of the new India. Empowerment of daughters is surely paving the way for the empowerment of the country." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Textiles and WCD Minister Smriti Z Irani, Parliamentay Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too extended their wishes by sharing photographs with their respective daughters.

"Daughters - a special joy, a unique bond. Their accomplishments always make us proud. #NationalGirlChildDay #DeshkiBeti," Jaishankar tweeted. Irani posted a picture along with her daughters and tweeted, "My daughters are my pride who have set out onto different frontiers with determination and confidence. Give a shoutout to a #DeshKiBeti and celebrate their achievements."

Posting a photo with his daughters Pralhad Joshi said, "My Daughters Are My Pride: Seeing them grow has been the greatest joy ever. What about you? #DeshKiBeti." The government, in 2008 declared January 24 to be celebrated as the National Girl Child Day' every year with the objective of raising the consciousness of the society towards the girl child so that she can be valued and respected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

