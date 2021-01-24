Left Menu
MP becomes first state to get additional funds for capital projects

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to get additional funds for capital projects for successfully carrying out reforms in various citizen-centric areas.

MP becomes first state to get additional funds for capital projects
Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to get additional funds for capital projects for successfully carrying out reforms in various citizen-centric areas. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has allocated additional 660 crore rupees to the state for capital expenditure for undertaking the One Nation, One Ration Card Reforms, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms, according to an official statement.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the first state to get additional funds for capital projects for successfully carrying out reforms in various citizen-centric areas. The State has also completed a part of the fourth reform - the Power Sector reform," the Finance Ministry said. A list of capital projects with an estimated cost of Rs 660 crores was approved by the Department of Expenditure. 50 per cent of the approved amount (i.e. Rs.330 crore) has also been released to Madhya Pradesh as 1st installment for the approved projects. This amount of Rs 660 crores is in addition to an amount of Rs 660 crores approved earlier for capital projects under Part-II of the scheme.

The scheme of "Special Assistance to States for capital expenditure" was announced by the Finance Minister on October 12, 2020, as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package. (ANI)

