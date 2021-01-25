Poonch admin holds Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme on National Girl Child Day
Poonch district administration organised a programme themed "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:43 IST
Poonch district administration organised a programme themed "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, Khalida Zubain, a participant said, "I have won many medals at State level in Taekwondo. It is important to provide equal opportunities to girls in all spheres."
Mohammad Tanvir, District Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Poonch said that the district administration celebrated Nation Girl Child Day on Sunday and the celebrations are being held from January 21 to January 26. "We are conducting this programme to address various issues like sex ratio," he added.
A student, Vanchika Sharma told ANI, "We recently played taekwondo at State level and won various medals as well. Our district was the first runner up in the State championship so people should understand that girls are no less than boys. We are proud to be a part of this programme." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beti Bachao
- Poonch
- National Girl Child Day
- State
- Taekwondo
ALSO READ
Army neutralises IED in J-K's Poonch
Major tragedy averted as IED-fitted motorcycle detected in J-K's Poonch
14-yr-old boy injured in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch
'Beti Bachao', 'Mission Shakti' hollow slogans for UP govt: Priyanka Gandhi
Pak army resorts to unprovoked firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch