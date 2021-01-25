Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMMK workers offer prayers in Madurai for Sasikala's recovery

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) workers on Sunday offered prayers at a temple in Madurai for the speedy recovery of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:44 IST
AMMK workers offer prayers in Madurai for Sasikala's recovery
AMMK workers on Sunday offered prayers at a temple in Madurai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) workers on Sunday offered prayers at a temple in Madurai for the speedy recovery of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala. She is admitted to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

"Sasikala is conscious, alert, and well-oriented. Her pulse rate is 82/minute and blood pressure is 136/62mm Hg," BNCRI stated. The health of Sasikala, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is stable and comfortable, said the BMCRI on Sunday.

She is taking oral food normally and is also walking with support. "Sasikala is being continuously monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, and she is being treated as per the standard treatment protocols of COVID-19," informed Dr CR Jayanthi, Director-cum-Dean, BMCRI. The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She is currently serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. Following her being sent to prison, a controversy had broken out after a committee report alleged that Sasikala had been receiving special treatment inside the prison. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Italy to take legal action on COVID vaccine delays to get doses

Italy to take legal action over COVID vaccine delays to get promised doses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Only 1 in 5 countries show commitment to equity in education amid COVID-19: UNESCO

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 million students, more than half the worlds student population, still face significant disruptions to their education, ranging from full school closures in 31 countries to reduced or part-time a...

Tata in talks to launch Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India - ET

Tata Medical Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday. Tata could team up with the Indias Council of Scientifi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as U.S. stimulus plans offset virus woes

Asian shares rose on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and delays in vaccine supplies were eclipsed by expectations of a 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan to help revive the U.S. economy. Global equity markets have scaled record...

ADB urges to initiate reforms to improve education systems amid COVID-19

Governments and stakeholders in Asia and the Pacific should initiate far-reaching reforms to strengthen the resilience of education and training systems as they deal with the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new guidanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021