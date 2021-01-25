Left Menu
Gold worth Rs 50.96 lakhs seized at Calicut Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized one kilogram of 24-carat gold worth Rs 50.96 lakhs from a passenger at Kerala's Calicut Airport, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Monday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:39 IST
AUI seized 1 kg gold worth Rs 50.96 lakhs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has seized one kilogram of 24-carat gold worth Rs 50.96 lakhs from a passenger at Kerala's Calicut Airport, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Monday. According to the Customs, the gold was perfectly concealed inside the rotor of a mixer grinder.

"Calicut AIU Batch A has Seized 1 Kg of 24K gold worth Rs 50.96 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah in Spicejet flight SG 9711. Gold was perfectly concealed inside the rotor of a mixer grinder which was working in perfect condition," tweeted Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. In two other instances, the Calicut Air Intelligence Unit recovered 299 grams of gold worth Rs 15.2 lakh from emergency lamps and 289 grams of gold worth Rs 14.7 lakhs from toy cars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

